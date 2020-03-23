IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

