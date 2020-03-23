Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.80. 393,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $148.82.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

