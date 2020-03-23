Iridium Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $19,278.16 and $3.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 563.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iridium

Iridium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.