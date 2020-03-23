iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $190,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,261,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

