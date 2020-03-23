iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

LRGF traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.88.

