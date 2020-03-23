iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $44.04 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.