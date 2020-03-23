iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $33,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

