iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after buying an additional 2,293,684 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,210,000 after purchasing an additional 424,493 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 496,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 324,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,962,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $52.49. 92,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

