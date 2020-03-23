iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $47.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

