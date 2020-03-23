iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 256.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.89% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 9,818,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,519,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

