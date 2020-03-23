iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 19,050,836 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

