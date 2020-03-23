iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,437. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

