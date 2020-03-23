iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $379,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,865,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,217. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $130.81 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.