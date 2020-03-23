iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. 56,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

