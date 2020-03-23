iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

