iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after buying an additional 135,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after buying an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.