iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,329,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 94,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $188.07.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

