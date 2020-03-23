Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITMR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $8.45 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.