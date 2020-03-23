iTicoin (ITI) Price Tops $1.07

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, iTicoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00016856 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $34,190.05 and approximately $145.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02667655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00189509 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

