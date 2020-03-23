ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

LON ITV opened at GBX 55.82 ($0.73) on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.82.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

