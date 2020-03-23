IWG (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

IWG (LON:IWG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($6.05). Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 399 ($5.25).

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 137.95 ($1.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 365.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The company has a market cap of $938.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($37,819.00). Also, insider Mark Dixon bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

