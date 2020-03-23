IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

