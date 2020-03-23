J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. J Alexanders has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $63.44 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J Alexanders by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in J Alexanders by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

