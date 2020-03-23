J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Cannae (NASDAQ:CNNE) Financial Review

J. Alexander’s (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cannae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A Cannae 8.60% 10.47% 7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for J. Alexander’s and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.89%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cannae is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. Alexander’s and Cannae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cannae $1.07 billion 2.25 $77.30 million $1.76 17.16

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s.

Summary

Cannae beats J. Alexander’s on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

