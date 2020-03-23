Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $50,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JEC stock traded down $9.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

