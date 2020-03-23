Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 1,017,372 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 302.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,372 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.93% of COMSCORE worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in COMSCORE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in COMSCORE by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in COMSCORE by 713.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in COMSCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 205,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,344. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

