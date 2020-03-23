Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 123,672 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of CorePoint Lodging worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPLG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 112,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,687. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

