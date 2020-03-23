Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 17,095 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of BancFirst worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David R. Harlow bought 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last ninety days. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $29.71. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

