Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 31,928 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,355. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

