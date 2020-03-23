Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 736,719 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Briggs & Stratton worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Shares of BGG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.