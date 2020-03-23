Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 511,730 Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 511,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 11,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,875. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

