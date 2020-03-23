Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Foundation Building Materials worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,646. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $421.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

