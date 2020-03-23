Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 862.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of HomeStreet worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HMST traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

