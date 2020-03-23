Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 25,271 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Powell Industries worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

POWL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

