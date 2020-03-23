Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 27,100 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SL Green Realty worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. 13,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $45.39 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.