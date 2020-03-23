Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:FIX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

