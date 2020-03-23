Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Avid Technology worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,756. The firm has a market cap of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

