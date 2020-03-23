Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,622 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Everi worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Everi by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,757. The company has a market cap of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.