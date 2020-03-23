Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PNM Resources worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.20. 15,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNM. UBS Group reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

