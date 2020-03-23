Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Prothena worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prothena by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prothena by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 30.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

