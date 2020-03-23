Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,977. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.03. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

