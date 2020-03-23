Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Edison International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.72. 53,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,913. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

