Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Regis worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

