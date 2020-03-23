Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.04% of SurModics worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SurModics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SurModics during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SurModics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $24.08. 2,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,163. The company has a market cap of $340.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

