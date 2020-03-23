Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.59% of LendingClub worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,132. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.35. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.