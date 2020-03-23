Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,024 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $395,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $147,559. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,998. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

