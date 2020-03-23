Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 7,306.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 739,694 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Berry Petroleum worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 72.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 57.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,835. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.25%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

