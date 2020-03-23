Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,676 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.04. 90,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

