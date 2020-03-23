Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,879 shares of company stock valued at $444,685. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,401. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.97) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

