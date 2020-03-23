Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $5.06 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

